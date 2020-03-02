Two cases of COVID-19 reported in India- from Delhi and Telangana
Two cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from the national capital and Telangana.
Two cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from the national capital and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said. The person from Delhi has travel history from Italy while the one from Telangana has travel history from Dubai. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.
The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. Many countries are also closing their borders fearing further transmission of the virus.
