Minor girl raped last year delivers baby in Raj

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last year has delivered a baby girl in Nagaur district of Rajasthan The girl was married off to someone else in November last year, two months after the alleged rape, police said.

Police registered a case against the accused identified as Ranjit on the basis of the girl's statement given in a hospital of Ladnu town, Nagaur, on Sunday The FIR was registered in Churu's Sandwa police station. The girl's parents live in a village under Sandwa police station and the victim has alleged that the crime occurred there.

"The girl was married in November 2019 to a man in a village in Nagaur. She alleged that the accused raped her at her home (in Churu) nearly two months before the marriage," investigating officer Narendra Sharma said on Monday He said the case was registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC and under other relevant sections of POCSO act.

"The matter is being investigated," he added.

