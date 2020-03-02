NRL pays first interim dividend to Assam govt

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Monday paid the company's first interim dividend of Rs 136.23 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal to the Assam government NRL Managing Director S K Barua handed over the dividend cheque, for nine months of the financial year till December, to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his chamber in Assam Legislative Assembly, an official release said here.

The state government holds 12.35 per cent stake in the company The final dividend will be decided at the NRL's board meeting after the current financial year ends on March 31..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

