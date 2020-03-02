Permission denied for CAA protest march to Parliament

The Delhi police has denied permission for a march from the Ramlila Maidan to the Parliament against the new citizenship law, officials said on Monday

The Young India Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various students' bodies, had given a call for the march on Tuesday

Police said the application for permission was submitted in New Delhi and Central police districts, and it was not granted. PTI SLBHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

