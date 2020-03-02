Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1 lakh kg beef seized in Guj in 2018-19; Cong slams govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:44 IST
Over 1 lakh kg beef seized in Guj in 2018-19; Cong slams govt

Over 1 lakh kg beef had been seized from Gujarat in the last two years, the Legislative Assembly was told on Monday, prompting the opposition Congress to question the efficacy of the amended cow slaughter law that was brought in the year 2017 The amended Gujarat Animal Preservation Act hands life imprisonment as the maximum punishment for slaughtering the cow and its progeny.

During Question Hour, state Home Department stated that 1,00,490 kgs of beef had been seized from different parts of the state in the years 2018 and 2019 With the recovery of 55,162 kg of beef Surat topped the list, followed by Ahmedabad (18,345 kgs) and Dahod (5,934 kgs).

Responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs about the issue, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who also handles Home portfolio, told the House that 3,462 cows and its progeny, such as bullocks and calves, were recovered alive from the accused Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said the BJP government was doing only politics in the name of cows.

"It appears that the (2017) law is not implemented effectively. That is the reason why over 1 lakh kgs of beef had been seized in the last two years. You are doing only politics in the name of cows," said Parmar He said a vehicle impounded recently for transporting beef belonged to a BJP leader, as it carried a sticker of the party symbol.

At this, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the Opposition was doing politics of appeasement "It's painful that politics of appeasement is being done over this issue. Do you want to save the accused? Are you with cows or those who slaughter them? That BJP sticker on the vehicle was a conspiracy to defame the party," he said.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said India has become the number one country in exporting meat under the BJP rule at the Centre even as cows are dying in shelters due to starvation "Seizure of 1 lakh kg beef shows there are loopholes in the implementation of the (2017) law," he said.

Jadeja assured the House that the BJP government was committed to stop slaughter of cows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea will be going all out for victory: Lampard ahead of clash against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insisted that his club will be going all out for victory against Liverpool as both teams are gearing up for their FA Cup clash. Well be going all out for the victory. Its Liverpool, our fans are coming to see u...

"No sense of celebration": Israel holds election with more deadlock predicted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the countrys third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock. The election follows inconclus...

India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5

India reported two more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to five, and hammering already rocky stock markets. One of the new cases was detected in the capital, New Delhi, whi...

Rs 1.05 cr fine collected from traffic rule violators in

The Odisha government has collected a fine of Rs 1.06 crore from traffic rule violators on the first day of implementing the amended Motor Vehcile Act, 2019, officials said The penalty was collectd by the staff of Regional Transport Offices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020