Mumbai: Man who set himself ablaze in beauty parlour dies

A man who set himself ablaze in a beauty parlour in Kurla area of the metropolis on Sunday night has died, police said Suresh Mangaonkar (52), a real estate agent, had come to the parlour in Kamgar Nagar locality and set himself on fire after asking those present to step out, and he died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment for 75 per cent burns at Byculla's Masina Hospital, an official said.

"He used to frequently come to the parlour to meet its woman owner. On Sunday, he came there after keeping his gold chain, watch, wallet etc home. We are probing why he killed himself. An accidental death report has been registered," said Senior Inspector Vilas Shinde of Nehru Nagar police station PTI ZA BNM BNM.

