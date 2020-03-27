COVID19: Randeep Hooda has a message for 'Haryanvi' people
Sharing a video message on Twitter, Hooda urged everyone, especially senior citizens to quit Hookah (tobacco smoking) and stay at home as the world is grappling with the pandemic.
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in romantic drama Love Aaj Kal (2020), has come forward to spread awareness among the Haryanvi people as the country goes into lockdown for 21 days to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sharing a video message on Twitter, Hooda urged everyone, especially senior citizens to quit Hookah (tobacco smoking) and stay at home as the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hooda also cautioned that if people leave their homes, Haryana Police will deal with them.
Watch his video below:
रै गाम आलों,सीधी बात या सै अक घरां रओ।21 दिन हुक्के,ताश,लफंट गिरी छोड़-गीत,रागनी,कहानि,चुटकले एक दूसरे नै बताओ।म्हारी लीपी कोन्या तै सारी सभ्यता संस्कृति बात्तां मै ए सै।करल्यो बात मौक़ा पडया है।घरां रहण के जी से लयो अर इस महामारी तै बचो@narendramodi @cmohry @mlkhattar #StayHome pic.twitter.com/PfHkoYRgjD— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 27, 2020
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- Randeep Hooda