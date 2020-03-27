Left Menu
COVID19: Randeep Hooda has a message for 'Haryanvi' people

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Hooda urged everyone, especially senior citizens to quit Hookah (tobacco smoking) and stay at home as the world is grappling with the pandemic. 

COVID19: Randeep Hooda has a message for 'Haryanvi' people
Hooda also cautioned that if people leave their homes, Haryana Police will deal with them.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in romantic drama Love Aaj Kal (2020), has come forward to spread awareness among the Haryanvi people as the country goes into lockdown for 21 days to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch his video below:

