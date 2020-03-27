COVID19: Randeep Hooda has a message for 'Haryanvi' people

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in romantic drama Love Aaj Kal (2020), has come forward to spread awareness among the Haryanvi people as the country goes into lockdown for 21 days to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Hooda urged everyone, especially senior citizens to quit Hookah (tobacco smoking) and stay at home as the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hooda also cautioned that if people leave their homes, Haryana Police will deal with them.

Watch his video below:

