1,30,000 samples tested for COVID-19 so far in country: ICMR official.

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....
... ...
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to a first-year law student who was rusticated from a law college in the city for allegedly smoking cannabis in classroom. Hearing her plea through video conference which was livestre...
Pakistan on Thursday termed as reprehensible Indias decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir when the international communitys focus is on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It also expressed concern over what it said was a ...
The control room set up the Union Home ministry to help people stranded due to the lockdown has been able to resolve 300 cases on a single day, an official said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Pun...
Anamika Roy Rashtrawar has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd, which makes her the first woman of a large private sector general insurance company to hold this position. Rashtrawar t...