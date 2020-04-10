Maha IPS officer sent on compulsory leave for allowing Wadhawans to travel despite lockdown: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 08:52 IST
Maha IPS officer sent on compulsory leave for allowing Wadhawans to travel despite lockdown: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh