No community transmission of COVID-19 in country till now, but we have to be alert and follow dos and don'ts: Health ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:38 IST
No community transmission of COVID-19 in country till now, but we have to be alert and follow dos and don'ts: Health ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID