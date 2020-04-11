Chief ministers sought financial, fiscal assistance from Centre to boost resources in fight against COVID-19 pandemic: Statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:06 IST
Chief ministers sought financial, fiscal assistance from Centre to boost resources in fight against COVID-19 pandemic: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID