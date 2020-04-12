Kerala govt closely monitoring situation; will have district-specific strategies to tackle coronavirus outbreak: FM Thomas Isaac.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:20 IST
Kerala govt closely monitoring situation; will have district-specific strategies to tackle coronavirus outbreak: FM Thomas Isaac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Thomas Isaac