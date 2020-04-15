Left Menu
Development News Edition

USCIRF spreading misguided reports on professional medical protocols followed to deal with COVID-19 in India: External Affairs Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:49 IST
USCIRF spreading misguided reports on professional medical protocols followed to deal with COVID-19 in India: External Affairs Ministry.

USCIRF spreading misguided reports on professional medical protocols followed to deal with COVID-19 in India: External Affairs Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-WHO regrets Trump's halt to funding as coronavirus cases pass 2 million

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday he regrets U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world to be united in its fight against the new coronavirus. T...

Poland mulls law denouncing sex educators as paedophiles and gay activists

Poland is set to vote on Thursday on a law that would jail people who promote underage sex for up to three years, in a move which liberals said aimed to ban sex education by labelling those who teach it as paedophiles and LGBT activists.The...

Outraged French lawmakers demand answers on 'fake' Chinese embassy accusations

A diplomatic spat between France and China widened on Wednesday as members of the French Senate demanded answers at a hearing with the foreign minister as to why an article they said was fake and cast them in a bad light was still up on the...

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York down for second day -governor

Hospitalizations of people with the novel coronavirus fell for a second day in New York and the state would send ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, further signs some control is being gained on the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020