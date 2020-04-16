No segregation of COVID-19 patients at civil hospital in Ahmedabad on religious lines: External Affairs Ministry on USCIRF comments.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:00 IST
No segregation of COVID-19 patients at civil hospital in Ahmedabad on religious lines: External Affairs Ministry on USCIRF comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad