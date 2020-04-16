India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries: Govt sources.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
All states and Union Territories have been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers and stranded people, according to an official communique. The directive assumes significance as ther...
Wall Street was set to open higher on Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to ease strict stay-at-home restrictions. Latest data showed jobless claims fell sli...
French healthcare company Sanofi and U.S. start-up technology company Luminostics said they were joining up to work on developing a smartphone-based self-testing solution to see if someone has the COVID-19 coronavirus.Luminostics would cont...
The Swiss government will start a gradual relaxation of restrictions brought in to tackle spread of the new coronavirus from April 27, it said on Thursday. Doctors, hairdressers, massage and cosmetics parlors will be the first businesses to...