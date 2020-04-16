With collective efforts, we all will be able to contain coronavirus in Delhi: Kejriwal.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
The flamboyant governor of Kenyas capital Nairobi has distributed bottles of cognac to the poor, saying it protects against the new coronavirus, though the drink maker and national government chided him for propagating a myth.Mike Mbuvi Son...
BJP workers have been providing food to over five crore needy people daily, party president J P Nadda said on Thursday while reviewing the partys welfare work during the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreakSpeaking...
Mobile phones, televisions, readymade garments and stationery items will be allowed to be sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal during the lockdown from April 20, officials said on Thursday. The clarification from ...
All states and Union Territories have been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for safety, shelter and food security of migrant labourers and stranded people, according to an official communique. The directive assumes significance as ther...