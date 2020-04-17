RBI will monitor evolving situation continuously, use all its tool to deal with pandemic fallout, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:43 IST
RBI will monitor evolving situation continuously, use all its tool to deal with pandemic fallout, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaktikanta Das
- RBI