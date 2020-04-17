India doing better than many countries on outcome ratio, which is ratio of number of COVID-19 recoveries versus deaths: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:41 IST
