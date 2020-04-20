Seventy-five new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra in last 24 hours, number rises to 722; three deaths take toll to 20: Govt.PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:52 IST
