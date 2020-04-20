Ex-PM Manmohan Singh stressed that priority be given to MSME sector as it has social, economic importance: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:50 IST
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh stressed that priority be given to MSME sector as it has social, economic importance: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- MSME
- Jairam Ramesh
- Congress
ALSO READ
Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi stressed on need to make positive recommendations to govt to ensure smooth crop procurement: Jairam Ramesh
Cong constitutes consultative group under Manmohan Singh to evolve party's policy on key issues
Congress' consultative group on COVID-19 under former PM Manmohan Singh meets for first time: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Congress constitutes consultative group under ex-PM Manmohan Singh to deliberate on current concerns, formulate party policy on issues.