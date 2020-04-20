Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi stressed on need to make positive recommendations to govt to ensure smooth crop procurement: Jairam RameshPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:53 IST
Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi stressed on need to make positive recommendations to govt to ensure smooth crop procurement: Jairam Ramesh
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- Rahul Gandhi
- Jairam Ramesh