UK court's decision quashing Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition validates CBI's painstaking and meticulous investigation: officials.

UK court's decision quashing Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition validates CBI's painstaking and meticulous investigation: officialsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:59 IST
