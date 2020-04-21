With 552 new cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increases to 5,218; death toll at 251: health official.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:51 IST
