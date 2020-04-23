LG Anil Baijal also directs setting up an exclusive 'COVID-19 testing centre' for Delhi Police personnel: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:51 IST
LG Anil Baijal also directs setting up an exclusive 'COVID-19 testing centre' for Delhi Police personnel: Officials.
