No one should have concerns over India's decision to have new FDI norms as they don't prohibit any trade: Govt sources on China's reaction.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:35 IST
No one should have concerns over India's decision to have new FDI norms as they don't prohibit any trade: Govt sources on China's reaction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.