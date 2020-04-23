Complete shutdown, akin to curfew, in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur districts from 10 pm Thursday for COVID-19 surveillance: Odisha chief secy.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:06 IST
Complete shutdown, akin to curfew, in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur districts from 10 pm Thursday for COVID-19 surveillance: Odisha chief secy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.