COVID-19 situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai: MHA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:39 IST
Ramzan: Mumbai cops to use drones to enforce lockdown

Drones will be used to enforce the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak to ensure there are no violations in Mumbai during the month of Ramzan that begins on Saturday, a police official said. Drones will be used to monitor if people gather...

S.Africa's Dis-Chem rejects claim it hiked prices of surgical masks

South African drug store chain Dis-Chem said on Friday it will oppose a referral to the Competition Tribunal after an investigation found it had inflated prices of dust and surgical masks during the coronavirus outbreak.On Thursday, the Com...

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths: BMC.

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths BMC....

French public to get reusable textile masks for coronavirus protection

The French public will be provided millions of washable face masks from early May, the government said on Friday amid a row over its flip-flopping on the value of masks in protecting against coronavirus infection. Junior Finance Minister Ag...
