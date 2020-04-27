Thirteen new coronavirus cases found in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking tally to 288: BMC official.

A day after it claimed that four militants have been killed in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it had found only one body of an associate of terrorists from the site and is searching for other injured ultras....
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Roberto Ferraro to shut the patisserie he runs in Amelia, a scenic hilltop town in central Italy, he had just rented out a new site to increase production of ice cream and start selling it abroad.Ferraro wo...
The Congress Delhi unit on Monday launched a mega sanitisation campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Launching the campaign Congress Ke Sipahi, Karenge Corona Ki Dhulai, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary handed over 1,120 ...
Here are some of the views expressed by chief ministers following a meeting the prime minister had with leaders and representatives of states on the fight against the novel coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown ODISHA Odisha Chief Ministe...