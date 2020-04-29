Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the the Ministry of External Affairs ministry, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service offic...
A woman naxal who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on her head was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said. Two security personnel were injured in the encount...
Bengaluru, Apr 29 PTI A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the s...
The Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner and the SP of Mizorams Aizawl district to submit a status report on the alleged assault of eight teenagers, who flouted lockdown norms, by volunteers of a loc...