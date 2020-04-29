26 coronavirus patients died in Mumbai in 24 hours, 475 tested positive, taking tally of cases in city to 6,457 and death toll to 270: BMC release.

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Smoke billowed from the central prison in Sierra Leones capital and gunfire could be heard from nearby streets on Wednesday after a riot broke out, a Reuters reporter said.The morning violence at Pademba Road Prison followed confirmation on...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday prepared to unveil his plan for easing restrictions on businesses in his state, as data showed the U.S. economy contracted 4.8 in the first quarter due to the shutdowns to fight the coronavirus. Co...
The United States for the first time added five of Amazons overseas operations to its list of notorious markets where pirated goods are sold. The e-commerce giant dismissed the move as part of the Trump administrations personal vendetta aga...
Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar. So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by t...