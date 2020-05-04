In fighting COVID-19, India showed how democracy, discipline, decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement: PM Modi.

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
... ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...
NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the league said was made after consulta...
May 4 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 59,844 FROM 57,148 ON MAY 3 3,766 DEATHS, UP FROM 3,606 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...
Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...