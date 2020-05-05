Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Journalists are key to countering the dangerous outbreak of misinformation accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday during a virtual dialogue on promoting press freedom amid the global crisis.Antnio Guterr...
Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic Defence spokesperson....
NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a decision the lea...