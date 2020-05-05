Seven die of COVID-19 in Bengal in 24 hours, death toll 68: Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Londoners locked out of galleries can find an alternative art fix on a wall under some railway arches after street artist Lionel Stanhope painted a Caravaggio classic, updated for the coronavirus age.The Italian baroque masters Supper at Em...
For more than two decades, M Khairi spent his days working as a park guide, accompanying a steady trickle of tourists keen to trek across the lush forests of western Indonesia or spot an endangered orangutan.But like thousands of others who...
The European Unions fraud prosecutor was wrongly removed from her previous job as head of Romanias anti-corruption agency, the European Court of Human Rights said on Tuesday in a landmark ruling against political interference in the judicia...
The Congress in Himachal Pradesh requested the state government on Tuesday to restore inpatient treatment facilities at the old building of the Dharamshala regional hospital. The Dharamshala hospital had been catering to the people of the c...