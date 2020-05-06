Mobile Internet services in Kashmir suspended as encounter, where top terrorist is trapped, underway in south Kashmir: Officials.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Karnataka government announces 11 per cent excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget....
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen health services in both COVID and non-COVID hospitals in the state. Interacting with officials of Team-11 during a meeting to review health services ...
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said the state has successfully procured more than 90 lakh metric tonnes LMT of wheat in 19 days, out of a total expected 135 LMT. Congratulating the states farmers, labour and...
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee said on Thursday that he will not hand over management rights to his children at the family-controlled conglomerate.The 51-year-old Lee also apologised for the groups failure to strictly abide by the law and et...