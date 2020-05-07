CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:29 IST
CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.
ALSO READ
ITBP hands over 2,000 PPE kits, masks to CISF Delhi metro unit
CISF constable posted at Delhi's IGI Airport tests COVID-19 positive
CISF's Delhi Metro plan: Face masks, Aarogya Setu, contactless frisking; no entry if flu symptoms
CISF Delhi Metro resumption plan: Face masks must, Aarogya Setu e-pass; no entry if flu symptoms
COVID-19: CISF launches 'e-office' app for movement of files