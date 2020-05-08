Inter-ministerial coordination committee formed for implementing SOP for evacuation of stranded people to and from India during lockdown: MHA.

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...
Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...
Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers, according to a study that said over 80 percent of people surveyed do not plan to conceive during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, published in the Jour...
India Post has entered into a tie-up with ICMR for delivery of its Covid-19 testing Kits from its 16 regional depots to the 200 additional labs designated for Covid-19 Testing across the length and breadth of the country. Indian Council of ...
Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday revealed that former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, then advisor of the franchise, motivated the side to finish in last four after losing the first five matches during the...
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that the country may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow all the required dos and donts to keep the virus at bay. If we will follow required dos and donts, we ma...