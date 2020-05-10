Left Menu
All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday: Order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:05 IST
Out of seven new COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, 3 returned from Abu Dhabi

Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday in Kerala, of which three returned to the State from Abu Dhabi on May 7. Out of the total seven COVID-19 positive people, two from Thrissur and one from Malappuram total three people reach...

Delhi Police detains over 2300 people for violating lockdown orders

As many as 52 cases were registered and over 2,300 people detained here on Sunday for violating the governments coronavirus lockdown orders, police said. According to data shared by the police, till 5 pm on Sunday, 52 cases were registered ...

25 fresh cases in J-K, COVID-19 tally climbs to 861

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 861 in the union territory in Jammu and Kashmir reached 861, officials said. The fresh cases include a nurse and three cont...

Punjab to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of employees who die in COVID-19 fight

The Punjab government has announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the dependant members or legal heirs of state employees, who die in harness while on government duty fighting against COVID-19. According to an official release, compe...
