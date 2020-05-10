CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with UPPCL provident fund scam: Sources.

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just 2.2 to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started, official public health data agency showed.The figure for those diagnosed with ...
With as many as 875 people testing coronavirus positive on Sunday alone, the number of such patients in Mumbai city surged to 13,564, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC health official said. The COVID-19 death toll crossed the 500-mar...
In continuing efforts to bring home Indian nationals stuck in various countries, 171 people arrived here from Kuwait on Sunday in an Air India flight and were accommodated in three separate premises, officials said. The passengers, includin...
Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped 18 months ago in East Africa, landed in Rome on Sunday a day after being freed.Gunmen seized Romano, who was working for an Italian charity called Africa Milele, in southeastern Kenya in Novemb...