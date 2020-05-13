TDS, TCS rate for non-salaried payments for period up to March 31, 2021 cut by 25 pc; move will release Rs 50,000 cr: FM.

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
PUNE, India, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Over the years, the cost of healthcare services in India has been on a rise. Statistics from 2018-2019 show that healthcare inflation was more than twice the rate of overall retail inflation. However,...
Suspected herdsmen have killed seventeen people in Nigeria and invaded Gonan Rogo village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday while about five persons were injured, according to a news report by Van...
Chennai, May 13 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.40 pm. . LGM1 TN-HC-VIRUS-EXHUME-NOTICE HC notice to authorities on widows plea to exhume remains of Dr Simon who died of COVID-19 for reburial Chennai The Madras High C...
The Delhi High Court has sought the police response on CPIM leader Brinda Karats plea seeking early hearing of her petition for making public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi in February th...