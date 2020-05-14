With 265 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 6,910 in Ahmedabad; 19 more die, taking toll to 465: Health official.

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Agriculture experts and organisations gave a mixed reaction to the governments economic package announced on Thursday to help farmers ensure unhindered farm activities during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Except for extension of moratorium ...
Iran is taking advantage of a stock market boom to boost state revenues by selling stakes in state companies, but risks political repercussions if those buying shares get burned.While Irans already weak economy has been hit by the coronavir...
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all village heads who lose their lives in the battle against Covid-19. Hailing the Sarpanchs as frontline warriors in t...
Painstaking and meticulous investigation and countless visits to London by CBI officer Suman Kumar finally bore fruit after three long years in the bank fraud case against flamboyant businessman Vijay Mallya. Mallya, the high-flying owner o...