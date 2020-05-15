Left Menu
Onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days; expected to hit southern state on June 5: IMD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:20 IST
Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

COVID19: Air India flight from New Jersey flies back Indian nationals to New Delhi, Hyderabad

Over 300 Indian nationals, including Indias former ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, stranded in the US due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions are headed home on the second Air India flight from New Jersey, and the si...

UN exploring options for UNGA session, can't be 'business as usual' due to COVID-19: UN official

The United Nations is exploring various options to hold the annual high-level General Assembly session in September as it cannot be business as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top UN official has said. The UN is commemorating its 75th...

UP: 3 migrants killed, over 70 injured in separate road accidents

Three migrant workers were killed and 71 were injured in separate road accidents in Jalaun and Bahraich districts, police said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of...

Migrant workers pelt stones at police in Gujarat's Bharuch

Desperate to return to their home states, a group of 150 migrant workers hurled stones at the police in Dahej industrial area of Gujarats Bharuch district on Friday morning, a senior official said. The police lobbed two teargas shells to cl...
