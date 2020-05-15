Left Menu
NHRC notice to Haryana govt, Gurgaon police commissioner over reports of racial abuse, beating of Manipuri girl by locals: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:51 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. health secretary expresses confidence in Abbott's fast COVID-19 test

A top Trump administration official said on Friday the government still has confidence in Abbott Laboratories speedy coronavirus test, which is used at the White House but which regulators have warned could deliver inaccurate results.We got...

First four Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by last week of July

The first four of 36 Rafale jets are expected to land in India by last week of July as the coronavirus pandemic delayed their scheduled delivery by around 11 weeks, official sources said on Friday. The first batch of the Rafale jets was sch...

Revised tariff policy likely to be rolled out within a month, says Power Minister R K Singh

The revised tariff policy has been cleared by a group of ministers and it is likely to be implemented within a month, Power Minister R K Singh said on Friday. The policy provides for steps like penalty for unscheduled power cuts by distribu...

C'garh: 4 Naxal IEDs with tree-top antenna, petrol bombs found

Four Naxal IEDs with a battery- antenna configuration for remote-controlled blasts from a far range and petrol bombs to magnify the damage were recovered on Friday in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said. A senior official said the...
