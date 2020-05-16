Coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbs to 129; cases mount to 9,333: Authorities.

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court need not be so apprehensive about the disposal of cases by the Central Administrative Tribunal CAT, its chairman L Narasimha Reddy said on Saturday. Refuting the claims made by Jammu and Kashmir High Court C...
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...
In view of the court functioning affected due the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Supreme Court has decided to declare its summer vacation as a period of functioning of the court. In a partial modification of notification of even number d...
The Walk-In Sample Collection Kiosk WISK, which has been jointly developed by the DRDO-Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory and Government Medical College in Ernakulam, was handed over to INHS Sanjeevani on Saturday. The WISK reached...