Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183: Officials.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
The Punjab Police has said eight of its 16 personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from hospitals on Sunday after they recovered from the infection. Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta also said 20 distri...
Following are the top stories at 2200 hours NATION DEL91 LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31 to contain COVID-19 spread NDMA New Delhi The ongoing countrywide lockdown has been extended till May 31, the N...
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 187 new coronavirus cases, 92 in Indore alone, taking the tally of such paients in the state to 4,977, officials said. As the virus claimed five more lives, the states death toll has now reached 248, they s...
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday slammed the Congress-led government in Punjab, accusing it of abandoning migrant workers by refusing to distribute ration among them and forcing them to flee the state. In a statement here, SAD legislature ...