Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex at Gwalior in MP: Police.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:32 IST
Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex at Gwalior in MP: Police.

Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex at Gwalior in MP: Police.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan: Won't press for World Health Assembly participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday, but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the islands foreign minister...

Metropolis Healthcare helps 150 Mauritians get home after being stranded for 45 days in India

May 18, 2020, India Metropolis Healthcare, in association with the Rotary Club of Port Louis, Mauritius, conducted COVID-19 tests for 150 citizens of Mauritius, who were stranded in India for more than 45 days, helping them get back to thei...

Azim Premji Foundation, NCBS, inStem ink partnership on enhanced testing for COVID

Azim Premji Foundation, the National Centre for Biological Sciences NCBS-TIFR, and the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine inStem said on Monday they have collaborated to augment testing infrastructure and facilities t...

Adityanath shifts blame on Cong govts in Punjab, Rajasthan for accident in UP's Auraiya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday shifted blame for the road accident in Auraiya, in which 26 migrant laborers were killed, on the Congress governments in Punjab and Rajasthan, saying the party is like the proverbial ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020