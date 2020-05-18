Left Menu
Religious gatherings not allowed in Delhi till May 31; spa, saloon to remain closed: CM Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:44 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

Buses allowed to operate with 20 passengers at a time in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers onboard at a time during Lockdown 4.0, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passenge...

UN: Floods in central Somalia hit nearly 1 million people

Flooding in central Somalia has affected nearly 1 million people, displacing about 400,000 people, the United Nations said Monday, warning of possible disease outbreaks because of crowding where the displaced are seeking temporary shelter. ...

Online child sex abuse rises with COVID-19 lockdowns -Europol

Online sex abuse of children in the European Union has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of EU law enforcement agency Europol said on Monday, warning that more cases could emerge when schools reopen as teachers monitoring res...

Soccer-Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow small group sessions to begin. The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.It is the first step in t...
