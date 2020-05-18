Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,327: Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association FOHRA of Himachal Pradesh has written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India governor seeking various concessions and other steps to help overcome the losses due to the coronavirus pandemicF...
Easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed public transport services to operate from May 19, except in containment zones. Following the recent spike in c...
Telangana government on Monday announced extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31 with fresh guidelines and relaxations, including conditional nod for public transport. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement...
In a gruesome case, a 22-year-old Dalit youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Sunday in his farmland with the killers also chopping off his three fingers, police said. After the discovery of the body, three men have been arrested for the...