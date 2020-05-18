Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,327: Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:07 IST
Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,327: Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai records 85 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 1,327: Brihnmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal hotel industry body writes to RBI governor seeking concessions

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association FOHRA of Himachal Pradesh has written a letter to the Reserve Bank of India governor seeking various concessions and other steps to help overcome the losses due to the coronavirus pandemicF...

Karnataka eases lockdown norms; allows buses, autos, cabs to start from Tuesday

Easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed public transport services to operate from May 19, except in containment zones. Following the recent spike in c...

Telangana govt extends lockdown till May 31; Conditional nod for public transport

Telangana government on Monday announced extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31 with fresh guidelines and relaxations, including conditional nod for public transport. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement...

Dalit man’s beheaded body with 3 fingers chopped off found in Fatehpur, 3 held: Police

In a gruesome case, a 22-year-old Dalit youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Sunday in his farmland with the killers also chopping off his three fingers, police said. After the discovery of the body, three men have been arrested for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020