Delhi govt sets up five-member committee for healthcare infra augmentation, overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19: Order.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone Nisarga which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said. In light of CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement i...
The air over the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, is free from particles, called aerosols, produced by human activity or transported from distant lands, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the...
An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. and acquitted in a federal trade secrets case returned to his homeland on Wednesday morning, a semiofficial Iranian news agency reported. The report by the ISNA news agency included an image of Si...
World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day running as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite civil unrest in the United States and rising COVID-19 ...