MHA repatriates CEO of CAPF canteens to parent cadre in CRPF after 'Swadeshi' products list goof-up: Officials.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
Slovenia will from Friday lift coronavirus border restrictions for Austrians, a government spokesman said on Thursday, following a similar move by neighbouring Austria to lift border restrictions for Slovenians. Slovenia had introduced bord...
The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab remained below the normal limits on Thursday, the Meteorological department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 12.2 mm rainfall in the evening and re...
Indian Super League ISL franchise Hyderabad FC on Thursday signed a two-year contract with experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul. The 33-year-old made 15 appearances for Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2019-20 and will be hoping to make an impact be...
A woman has alleged that her COVID-19-positive father was not admitted in time by a Delhi government hospital and died on Thursday, a charge denied by authorities of the facility. The woman, Amarpreet, took to Twitter earlier in the day, sa...