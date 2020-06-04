With 492 fresh cases of COVID-19, Gujarat's tally rises to 18,601; 33 more succumb, taking toll to 1,155: Health official.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
Terming WHOs decision to resume testing of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 in its global clinical trial a step in the right direction, experts said any positive outcome of the exercise will be in the larger interest...
The Business Correspondents Federation of India BCFI on Thursday urged the government to provide monetary support of Rs 5,000 per month as well as insurance benefits to business correspondents BCs for providing uninterrupted financial servi...
British business minister Alok Sharma is doing fine after being taken ill in parliament on Wednesday and subsequently tested for coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.Ive spoken to Alok in the last hour - hes doing f...
Gross non-performing assets NPAs of banks are likely to worsen to 11.3-11.6 per cent by the end of this financial year from 8.6 per cent as of March 2020, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Fresh g...